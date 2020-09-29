Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A spy story wrapped around the murder of Lake Bodominj in TV movies on Tuesday, among other things

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
in World
0

In Roinila’s house ★★

(Finland 1935) In Erkki Karu’s drama, the girl from Roinila’s house (Rauni Luoma) has two suitors.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Stick ★★★

(Finland 2019) A father (Juho Milonoff) invents a special way by which he hopes his little daughter (Elina Patrarkka) will give up her dreams of having a dog. Teppo Airaksinen’s short drama credibly deals with lost parenting.

Topic at 5:10 p.m.

Bodomin legend ★★★

(Finland 2006) Police officers (Pekka Huotari and Juha Muje) investigate the murders of Lake Bodominjärvi. Tapio Piirainen’s TV crime film captures the crime of real life and wraps a spy story around it. The film is now likely to be of interest because of the true crime boom as well. The work differs refreshingly from the mainstream of Finnish cinema, especially thanks to its dialogue that cultivates dry humor. The film is in black and white. (K12)

Subject at 9.55 pm

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Iraq: 5 civilians killed, two children seriously injured in rocket attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In