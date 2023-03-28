A spy and a half: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Tuesday 28 March 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno a spy and a half will be broadcast, a 2016 film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The film’s budget is $50 million while it grossed $217 million worldwide. But what is the plot? And the cast? All the information in detail below.

Plot

Robbie Wheirdicht, an overweight geek who was bullied in school, as an adult, with the name Bob Stone, becomes a brawny and extremely lethal CIA agent and lures his old high school friend, Calvin, turned accountant, into a international spy adventure. The two enter a world of shooting and secret service that could kill both of them.

A spy and a half: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of A Spy and a Half, but what is the cast of the film? Below all the actors with their respective roles:

Dwayne Johnson: Bob Stone / Robbie Wheirdicht

Kevin HartCalvin Joyner

Amy Ryan Agent Pamela Harris

Aaron PaulPhil

Danielle NicoletMaggie Joyner

Timothy John SmithAgent Nick Cooper

Megan Park as Lexi

Ryan HansenSteve

Rawson Marshall Thurber: Handsome Pants Catcher

Thomas Kretschmann: the buyer

Jason BatemanTrevor

Melissa McCarthy: Darla

Streaming and TV

Where to see A spy and a half on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired today – Tuesday 28 March 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.