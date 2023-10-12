Sputnik journalist Khaibar Akifi fell into a coma after being hit by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone near Belgorod

An employee of the Sputnik Afghanistan agency, Khaibar Akifi and his wife Olesya were injured in a drone strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Belgorod region. As a result, their daughter died, as well as the parents of the journalist’s wife. This was announced on the afternoon of October 12 by Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

Sputnik journalist and his wife ended up in intensive care

As a result of a Ukrainian drone strike, our employee, 29-year-old Khaibar Akifi, who works in the Afghan editorial office of Sputnik, and his Russian wife Olesya, was seriously injured and is in intensive care. A huge tragedy occurred: she lost her parents and the family lost a child – their four-year-old daughter Amina died Dmitry KiselevCEO of the Rossiya Segodnya media group See also Weingard scrambles for first title in Cycling France

According to Kiselev, the question of whether to transport the wounded to Moscow or not is currently being decided. Assistance will be provided to the victims’ families, he added.

The head of the regional Ministry of Health, Andrei Ikonnikov, said that the Sputnik employee is in extremely serious condition in intensive care. The journalist’s wife is also in intensive care and has undergone surgery. Ikonnikov described her condition as stable.

Khaybar Akifi Photo: Telegram channel RIA News

Akifi came to the Belgorod region to visit his family

Editor-in-Chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT television channel Margarita Simonyan in her Telegram– the channel said that before his death, the journalist was covering the consequences of the earthquake in Herat in northwestern Afghanistan.

All weekend he (Akifi – approx. “Tapes.ru”) have worked. (…) I took several days off and came to visit my family in Belgorod. He is now in a coma after a Ukrainian drone strike that killed his daughter and wife’s parents See also Pedro Almodóvar leaves the project 'Manual for cleaning women', which will continue with Cate Blanchett Margarita Simonyaneditor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT TV channel

The head of the Belgorod region said that the reasons for the drone falling on houses will be clarified

An aircraft-type drone was shot down in the Belgorod region on the night of Thursday, October 12. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense systems shot down the drone at approximately 23:50 Moscow time. The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that a private residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris. He noted that two victims, a man and a woman, were hospitalized.

It later became known that three people were killed, including a small child, and two wounded were in serious condition in intensive care.

As a result of falling debris [БПЛА] One private house was completely destroyed, two more were partially damaged. Three cars were also damaged Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

The head of the region also said that the reasons for the drone falling on residential buildings will be established after investigative measures are carried out. In addition, Gladkov said that in connection with what happened in Belgorod, the schedule for several events will be changed.