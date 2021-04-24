Unknown

Mestalla hosts a party of moods. The weariness of Valencia, which the season is making eternal, against the resurface del Alavés, who did nothing, was seen in the Second Division and now is the one that looks the best of all those who fight to avoid it (follow the meeting live on As.com). On the bench there will be two Javieres. The technicians, who were even colleagues, agree today on that and little else. Gracia is trading lower after each day that passes while Calleja has fallen to his feet in Vitoria. Gracia leads the third worst Valencia in history while Calleja has added more points in three games (7) than Abelardo in eleven (5). Gracia doesn’t know what the future holds for her while Calleja shows that not only is her place at Villarreal

curiously Calleja lowered the curtain last June to the Celades era at Valencia and we will see what happens with Gracia if the Glorious wins at Mestalla, where it has not done so since 2001 and accumulates six consecutive defeats. The intention of Anil Murthy is to reach the shore with the Navarrese on the bench and it will already be decided at the end of May what to do with that extra year that he has by contract. But until the beach there are still six games left and Valencia is not yet saved. So what looks gray today may look whitish or black tomorrow. But her future does not seem to take away any sleep for Gracia. So he focuses on cutting the bleeding of goals he has received (47) and recovering troops such as Maxi Gómez or Carlos Soler.

Alavés faces a Valencia that their coaching staff knows perfectly. He has him studied because of his proximity to his INEM office and because of the radio collaboration of his analyst Luismi Loro during the months they were away from the benches. Calleja has hit the key that neither Machín nor Abelardo found in recent months. The Madrilenian has forged on Pacheco and the trident Jot, Luke Y Joselu the formula to revive the dressing room and thus return to being that uncomfortable and intense team that has led them to be in the First Division since 2016.