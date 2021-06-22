Panel with quotes on the Madrid Stock Exchange Altea Tejido Sánchez / EFE

Among the conditions that the famous troika imposed on Spain to obtain economic assistance in the summer of 2012 was the promotion of alternative financing channels to banks. The Government transferred this requirement to Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets (BME), which on October 7, 2013 launched the Alternative Fixed Income Market (MARF). In the almost eight years since then, there are already 100 companies that have issued debt, both long and short term, using multiple instruments, such as promissory notes, bonds, securitizations, mortgage bonds and green bonds, among others.

The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the importance of having different sources of financing. In 2020, the total volume of issues exceeded 9,364 million euros, with promissory notes guaranteed by the ICO having a leading role, and the total outstanding balance at the end of March 2021 stood at 5,904 million. “These figures confirm the importance that this business financing channel is acquiring, which has contributed to establishing a richer and more diversified financial ecosystem and, therefore, with greater capacity to provide efficient and specific responses to the financial needs of companies”, Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, CEO of BME Renta Fija and MARF stands out.

This platform is a self-regulated market (the CNMV does not intervene) and from its inception an agile and flexible system was sought to encourage participation. Among the companies that have issued debt there are listed companies, but also many groups that are not on the Stock Exchange. The idea is that, for many family businesses, the MARF constitutes, in addition to a source of financing, a first contact with the capital markets and then, in the future, consider jumping to the floor. The usual thing is that companies dare in the first instance with a promissory note program to later issue in the medium or long term. It is not a mandatory requirement, but MARF investors – 100% of them are professionals, retailers do not participate directly in this market, if at all through funds – usually require that the issuer have a credit rating report (rating). or at least one solvency report (scoring).

“MARF’s growth is also due to the interest it arouses among investors for the diversification it provides. Through this market, they can invest in companies or sectors that, if this platform did not exist, would not be able to do so, since in many cases they are unlisted companies, ”says Domingo García Coto, head of BME’s research service.

Bone scan

Coinciding with the 100 issuers that MARF already adds, two professors of Financial Economics from the University of Seville, María José Palacín and Carmen Pérez, have prepared a detailed study of the market since its creation. The sector with the most companies represented is basic materials, industry and construction, with 24% of the total, followed by consumer services (22%) and oil and energy (16%). If analyzed by the volume of the placement, it leads consumer services (in 34% of the total financing issued).

The companies that attend MARF are eminently Spanish (92%). However, the market managers have the objective of offering this route to firms from other countries. The case of Portugal stands out: up to six Portuguese companies have raised resources on this platform. Regarding the classification of issuers by their link to the capital market, among the 100 companies that have used this platform, 35 of them are listed (31 in the continuous market and 4 in BME Growth), while 65 firms do not have its listed shares. Depending on age, it is mature companies (more than 20 years old) that have used this figure the most (48%), while 33% of issuers are between 10 and 20 years old, and only 19% of its participants were founded less than a decade ago. Another significant data is the size of the issuers, with dominance of those firms with more than 250 employees (they account for 65% of the cases).