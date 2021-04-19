The Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the Sports Coordination Council and the reorganization of a number of federal boards of directors, in light of the development of workflow in the federal government and the continuous modernization of its councils, in a way that supports the system Government work in various bodies and the development of its tools.

In detail, the Council of Ministers approved the formation of the Sports Coordination Council, headed by the President of the General Authority for Sports, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, as the Council aims to achieve coordination and strategic integration between all institutions, sports councils and executive councils in the country, and set a common vision to ensure the implementation of joint initiatives on The level of the state in a way that enhances the country’s sporting status, and realizes its vision during the next stage to be an attractive sports center at the global level.

The council includes in its membership representatives of a number of government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the National Olympic Committee, and the sports councils in each emirate, with the addition of representatives from the executive councils as needed. . The Council of Ministers also approved the restructuring of the Council of the United Arab Emirates University, headed by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, for a period of three years, and includes in its membership a number of authorities and officials, including the Minister of State for Food and Water Security, the CEO and Managing Director of the Advanced Technology Group, and the CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas. The Director General of the Dubai Government Information Office, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance for Resources and Budget Affairs, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Lord Aijay Kikar. The Council of Ministers also approved the restructuring of the Coordinating Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, headed by the Minister of Education for a period of two years, as the Council is concerned with studying and discussing issues and decisions related to the scope of work of federal higher education institutions from various academic, financial and administrative aspects, as well as discussing strategies of federal higher education institutions And it works to monitor its performance and evaluate its outputs.

The council includes in its membership the heads and directors of federal higher education institutions, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Improving Performance, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Planning and Educational Services Sector, the Director of the Academic Accreditation Commission at the Ministry of Education, in addition to the Director Studies and Research Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

National Institute of Health Specialties

The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the National Institute for Health Specialties, headed by the Minister of Education, for a period of three years, and includes in its membership representatives of government and health agencies in the country, These are: the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the United Arab Emirates University, as well as the National Qualifications Center in the Ministry of Education, and the Commission Academic accreditation in the Ministry of Education.

Sports sector development

The Sports Coordination Council works to implement the laws, regulations, policies, legislations and initiatives aimed at developing the sports sector in the country, follow up the challenges it faces and develop all ideas and solutions that support its growth and development, in addition to proposing sports programs, services, initiatives, and awareness programs to prepare national cadres specialized in sports affairs, and to encourage Citizens and residents to practice sports, so that it becomes a way of life, as well as follow-up to support the growth and development of the sports sector in the country, and create a sports environment that attracts innovation and creativity that supports the country’s competitiveness globally.

