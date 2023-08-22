Chaaban Bilal (Tunis, Cairo)

The European Union’s spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, Luis Bueno, considered that irregular migration constitutes a common challenge for the European Union and Tunisia.

Bueno said, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the exacerbation of the migration crisis from Tunisia led to the loss of lives at sea, noting that the two parties decided to enhance cooperation in this field.

Tunisia has been witnessing a remarkable escalation in the pace of irregular migration to Europe, especially towards the coasts of Italy, due to the repercussions of economic and political crises in African countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

Bueno explained that the best evidence of joint cooperation between the European Union and Tunisia is the agreement entitled “Strategic Partnership” that was reached last month, and includes other areas, including economic development and renewable energy.

He stressed that the aim of the agreement is to raise the level of cooperation in border management and search and rescue operations, in addition to supporting Tunisia in combating smugglers’ networks.

On July 16, the Tunisian presidency announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the European Union on the “strategic and comprehensive partnership” between the two sides in areas including promoting trade and combating irregular migration, at a value of more than $834 million.

“New horizons must also be opened in the field of training and employment, and regular immigration and mobility should be encouraged, especially in the context of establishing a partnership that transfers competencies and skilled labor,” the European Union spokesman added.

The issue of illegal immigration is one of the most prominent issues that concern the international community in general and Europeans in particular. Greece, Italy and Spain are among the main entry points to the European Union for immigrants from North African countries, as the number of departures has increased significantly compared to previous years. The Mediterranean countries located on the main migration routes to Europe expect an increase in the number of migrants to them in conjunction with the economic, energy and food security crises resulting from the Ukraine crisis, with a new wave of migration, especially from Africa and the Middle East, apart from the repercussions of climate change.

Cases of illegal immigrants entering the European Union in 2022 increased by 64% from a year ago, and reached the highest level since 2016, according to data from the European border agency Frontex.