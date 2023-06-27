Yousra Adel (Brussels)

Luis Miguel Bueno, spokesman for the European Union in the Middle East and North Africa, confirmed that the world has a unique opportunity in “COP 28” to discuss progress, provide more guidance for the next generation, and get on the right track to achieve climate goals.

Bueno said, in an exclusive interview with the “Union”: We are working constructively with the presidency of the next Conference of the Parties to ensure the maximum possible climate ambition, and we welcome Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber’s statement that maintaining 1.5 degrees Celsius is currently a top priority within the framework of “Cop 28”, and we will continue to implement that.

He explained that the visit of the COP-28 president-designate to the European Commission in early June is an opportunity to advance the preparatory work for the conference, based on previous exchanges on the technical and political levels.

Bueno added: “Going on the right path to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement will be through climate ambition, in particular, in addition to the second summit on sustainable development goals convened by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the political phase of the (global assessment) process within the framework of the United Nations Convention.” framework on climate change during (COP 28) in the United Arab Emirates.

He stressed that the European Union has good relations with the Gulf states, expressing the aspiration to upgrade these relations so that they are strategic.

He continued, “We need to work together more closely for stability in the Middle East, global security threats, energy security, climate change and green transition, digitization, trade and investment.”

He noted that the European Union and the Gulf together represent 20% of the global economy and cover more than half of the foreign direct investments worldwide.

He said: “The GCC countries have dynamic economies, and are a major gateway linking Europe, Asia and Africa. They are also a reliable provider of liquefied natural gas, and they have one of the best solar and wind energy resources in the world, which makes their development a key factor in implementing joint strategies.” To meet climate commitments and economic goals.

He added: “The security, stability and prosperity of the Arab Gulf have direct repercussions for the European Union, and for these reasons both the European Union and the Gulf states will benefit from a stronger and more strategic partnership, a partnership that builds on the long-standing relationship that dates back to the 1989 Cooperation Agreement.”

And he added, “We need to enhance communication between students, researchers, companies and people.”

The European Union spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa referred to the visit of the European Union’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, to Egypt recently, and his bilateral meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki, in addition to his meeting with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. Ahmed Aboul Gheit. He said, “This visit was an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the European Union and Egypt, as well as cooperation between the European Union and the League of Arab States, and to discuss common global and regional challenges, such as migration, energy, combating terrorism, food security, and other regional and international files.”

He added, “Joseph Borrell and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed expanding bilateral cooperation on energy, trade, human rights and migration, in addition to regional files, such as the peace process in the Middle East, Syria and the management of the Nile waters.”

Luis Miguel Bueno affirmed the European Union’s support for Egypt’s efforts to address the repercussions of the Sudanese crisis, referring to Borrell’s announcement to provide an additional 20 million euros to assist Sudanese refugees.