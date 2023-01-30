Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

Yasser Arman, the official spokesman for the forces of “freedom and change” and head of the popular movement, the “Democratic Revolutionary Current” in Sudan, confirmed that the political process had reached a stage of no return, and that it blocked the way for the Brotherhood’s dreams of returning to power.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Arman welcomed the discourse of the military component with the demands of civilians, describing it as “harmonious”.

He said, “We must move forward together with broad popular support,” noting that security and military reform are the most important issues for discussion in order to reach a final agreement, and a necessary condition for achieving justice in Sudan.

On the final stage of the political process, Arman said: “The political process has reached the stage of no return, which is a very important stage. After the framework agreement, the momentum began to diminish, and by announcing the launch of the final stage of the political process, we charged our energy with a new balance to complete the agreement in its final form, and I believe that we have reached the stage of no return. There will be no turning back from what we started with in the framework agreement, and the civil and military forces have expressed in harmony the need to restore and sustain civilian rule.

He stressed that the political process needs great support from the entire Sudanese people, and needs solidarity to pass the current stage that has destroyed the economy and the livelihood of the vast majority of Sudanese.

He explained that the success of the political process in Sudan and the start of the transitional phase will return investments to the country, ensure the integration of the economy into the international system, lift sanctions and international isolation, and restore our frozen membership in the African Union.

Arman said: “We have an opportunity that we must not waste in differences, and we have had enough of all wars and crises. We have a new opportunity to build our country, respect our people, and respond to their aspirations for a decent life and democratic transformation. A country that accommodates all Sudanese.

He stressed that the current situation constitutes, despite the challenges, an opportunity for the advancement of Sudan, which has been crippled by wars and crises, noting that all parties are required to renew their thinking, vision and broad participation. Arman stressed that “the issue of security, military and justice reform is one of the most important issues that the political process will discuss, and without it, justice for the victims will not be achieved, and the country will not be reconciled.” He explained, “We were keen in the framework agreement that some major issues remain outside it, to be agreed upon with the participation of other parties that did not exist, including the issue of justice, and security and military reform.”

He added, “The five issues require broad participation, and we must take the framework agreement as a broad opportunity to renew and advance Sudan, to build the Sudanese state, and to complete the December revolution.”