Nintendo has announced this surprise along with the release date of Splatoon 3, scheduled for September 9.

Nintendo has woken up wanting to give us many surprises in relation to the franchise of splatoon. On the one hand, it has just confirmed the release date for its long-awaited Splatoon 3, although it also invites us to hone our skills in fighting between inklings with one more novelty: players subscribed to the expansion pack of Nintendo Switch online will receive a free DLC from Splatoon 2.

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion is now available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion PackWe talk about Octo Expansion, a downloadable content that introduces the story of an entirely new character. Here, we will take control of Agent 8 through 80 missions that will allow us to know the history of said character and details of other known faces of the franchise. After completing the campaign, users will be able to join multiplayer battles as octarians.

At the time, this DLC was released on the market with a price of €19.90/$19.99so Nintendo has taken advantage of the announcement of Splatoon 3 to recover a story that could interest any fan of Splatoon 2. After all, the expansion extend game hours and therefore it will allow us to hone our skills before the release of the third installment.

With this latest news, Nintendo proposes us to invest the next few months in the Splatoon franchise, both with this free DLC for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members and with the next title, which is scheduled to be released for the September 9. From 3DJuegos we encourage you to try this expansion, because in the analysis of Splatoon 2 we told you that it is a sequel that noticeably improves on its predecessor.

