A European project obtained in 2017 to develop air quality measurement technology in urban environments, achieved by a group of researchers from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), has led to the creation of the ‘spin-off ” QartechInnovations’, a company that during its first year of life already has projects in companies such as Lafarge-Holcim, Puertos del Estado or the City of Cartagena and has exceeded € 60,000 in turnover.

Behind it are Juan Bautista Tomás Gabarrón, doctor of engineering from the UPCT; Antonio Javier García Sánchez, professor in the Telematics Engineering Area of ​​the UPCT; Joan García Haro, professor in the Telematics Engineering Area of ​​the UPCT; and Rafael Asorey, professor in the Telematics Engineering Area of ​​the UPCT. All of them founding partners of Qartech.

This technology-based company “has as one of its fundamental pillars the strong investment in innovation and its determined vocation to create industrial fabric, employment and wealth in the Region of Murcia,” according to its creators.

In the event of abnormal levels, configurable real-time alerts are generated that reach users by mail or instant messages



It offers an air quality measurement service mainly focused on the industry, but also with solutions for the public administration and for the general public. «These air quality measurement services are for both outdoors and indoors and include the development of tailor-made solutions, installation at the location requested by the customer, deployment of the communications network, data storage and processing, visualization of data and advanced services for the management of notices and alerts ”, details Asorey. Additionally, QartechInnovations offers a comprehensive preventive maintenance service for the facilities, which is based on proprietary technology that incorporates Artificial Intelligence to optimize the operation of installed devices and maximize their useful time.

They have recently installed in the Teleco School of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena a device for measuring indoor air quality that measures the levels of CO2 and suspended particles inside a room, called Q-Arm1. According to Antonio J. García, “in particular, this device is designed to determine the risk of transmission of respiratory diseases such as Covid-19”. However, in general, its products make it possible to know if a room is adequately ventilated, through CO2 levels, or if activities are being carried out in which aerosols are generated, thanks to the values ​​of particles in suspension.

This technology is designed for all types of companies, administrations and individuals who wish to know and control the quality of the air indoors or in places with limited ventilation. The data collected by the device is stored in the ‘QartechInnovations’ cloud and is processed to offer information panels to the users of the device. “In the event that anomalous levels are detected, configurable real-time alerts are generated that reach users via email or instant messaging, which allows them to take protection measures”, as Joan García explains.

Some of the measures that could be adopted are opening doors or windows or reducing capacity, in the case of interiors. In the case of industry, the measures may imply the stoppage of operations or the activation of corrective measures.

Asorey says that “Qartech’s data management system is scalable and designed to support an arbitrarily large number of devices.” For now, the UPCT spin-off has clients in Spain and is working to expand in Latin America, where they are especially focused on the sustainable tourism industry and sector.