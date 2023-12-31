The story of Lucy Wild, a 29 year old from Sale, Cheshire

He pulled out a spider that he was trying to get into her ear and after the scare, she thought everything was over. But after three weeks she continued to feel pain and discomfort. The story of Lucy Wild29 year old from Sale, Cheshiretells it Daily Mail (reported in Italy by the website www.ilfattoquotidiano.it). The woman explained that she was in pain and that she thought it was earwax. She used the small chamber of the earphones like this: “I thought I'd take a look, but I didn't press the record button because you don't expect a spider in your ear. I was struggling to get it out, we called 111, they put warm olive oil in my ear and took it out. It was covered in oil and was the size of a child's fingernail, about 1cm.”

All finished? Nope. The story continues: “After an antibiotic treatment, I continued to have pain so I looked again and saw a black substance.” Wild explains that he then made an appointment with an ENT specialist: “First he watched the video and then looked inside his ear. She said she had never seen anything like it: it was a spider's nest. Taking it off was very painful“. “I'm not prepared to say much about this case, some parts could be spider legs but I won't say anything else,” a spokesperson for the British Arachnological Society explained.

