In an official statement, Pyramids affirmed that the experience is in line with the vision of the political leadership in Egypt, which sets an example in dealing with people of determination and integrating them with society, and that this step is a good nucleus for more attention to these heroes.

The Egyptian club indicated that the first popular game in Egypt and the world is football, and it can include every person and help him to integrate and deal naturally with society, stressing the importance of establishing more such teams in other clubs.

Sami Abaza, an official in the executive management of the Pyramids Club, told Sky News Arabia: “The amputee teams are scattered around the world, they play in their own leagues and have continental and international championships, so we decided to provide the opportunity for unique talents by establishing the first Egyptian team.”

Abaza added to Sky News Arabia: “When we met players with special abilities, we were surprised by an amazing performance, great enthusiasm and a desire to succeed. We had no choice but to take the step and provide all the needs to implement the experience.”

Abaza confirms that the team, consisting of 15 players, was chosen from various governorates of Egypt, explaining that the coming period will witness the inclusion of more players and the start of procedures for their representation of the national team during football events.

Seif Salama, captain of the first amputee team in Egypt, told Sky News Arabia: “We have been trying for years to establish our team in the Egyptian League. We dreamed a lot about playing football in a big club. No one expected that, but we did it in the end.”

The 30-year-old goalkeeper added to Sky News Arabia: “The establishment of the team is the lifeline for dozens of players, and a message to people of determination that nothing is impossible. Every football-loving person can practice it professionally, regardless of the obstacles.”

Salama remembers the beginning of his involvement with football when he got to know players with special needs and participated in playing in a youth center in the Salam region, noting to Sky News Arabia that they felt great fun when they came to the green rectangle and spent hours in training and matches.

And the team leader continues to Sky News Arabia: “We knocked on all the doors to recognize the game and establish our team. We addressed a number of popular clubs, but no one noticed, then we found welcome and support from Pyramids Club and before that from the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports.”

Salama had met with the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, in September of last year, to discuss their requirements regarding the establishment of a local football competition and participation in the African Championship and the World Cup for amputees, in the presence of the Director General of Specific Federations and Sports Committees, Mahmoud Abdel Aziz.

The thirtieth player recalls: “The minister then formed a football committee for people with abilities and determination to coordinate with the Paralympic Committee to manage the game and put forward the full plan for its dissemination and communication with the International Federation to participate in various tournaments.”

In an official statement, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports revealed his support for the football game for people of determination as a sporting outlet for its players, working to provide their requirements and making youth and sports facilities available for them to practice, in addition to coordinating with the concerned authorities to complete all necessary procedures for the game to officially appear on the sports arena.

After the recent procedures that were carried out under the auspices of the Egyptian Pyramids Club, the captain of the amputee team sees that the game is in dire need of the support of top stars in football, such as the player Mohamed Salah, in order to spread it among the public and urge them to follow it and identify those with rare skills.

Abdullah Mustafa, the team’s midfielder, appreciates the role of Ahmed Fathi, Abdullah Al-Saeed and Omar Jaber, who have a great history in the Egyptian team, in supporting and praising them after watching one of their matches, stressing to Sky News Arabia that the disability does not prevent them from providing an outstanding performance on the field.

Mostafa, who had a painful accident in his childhood and started playing with metal crutches, points out that he received an opportunity to professionalize in a European club a short time ago and rejected this offer so that he stays inside his country and plays football in front of Egyptian fans, as well as joining the first team for the amputees.

The 20-year-old is preparing, with his colleagues, to participate in the African Amputee Championships, which will be held in Tanzania next October. He told Sky News Arabia: “We aspire to play the continental matches with full force and reach an advanced position or crown the championship.”