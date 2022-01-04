Since its launch, many users have struggled to complete the game in record time.

Halo Infinite is the dream come true for many fans of the series. One of its co-creators claimed that 343 Industries had recovered the magic of the franchise, an ovation to which thousands of players join. However, there are users who enjoy shooter from another perspective: speed. We talk about the speedrunners, who this time have finished the Master Chief’s last adventure in 29 minutes and 49 seconds.

SasquatchSensei finished the game in 29 minutes and 49 secondsThis credit is attributed to the user Sasquatchsensei, who shares the result of his game on his YouTube account. It should be noted that the main story ends with 10 hours of playtime, something that has been reduced to just under 60 minutes thanks to the speedrunner community. Times that, as you can see with the new record, already they have exceeded the half hour barrier.

But it is possible that the battle for this leadership does not end here, since the previous mark had been placed in the 30 minutes and 31 seconds. In this way, and seeing that the players get these times in easy mode, it is possible that in a few weeks we will meet another speedrunner that breaks the current record.

The practice of speedrunning has been with us for many years, and continues to demonstrate the speed and imagination of users with records in Pokémon Shimmering Pearl or Metroid Dread. If you intend to do a memorable speedrun, remember record correctly your gaming session. After all, the supposed new Minecraft record has been invalidated due to a human error.

