A visitor to the charity concert of the rock group “Picnic” in St. Petersburg in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Maxim Gorovoy, shared his emotions from the event in a conversation with Izvestia on March 27.

“I didn’t see any melancholy or frustration in the hall. Everyone was united by emotions. Perhaps they are difficult for some, not entirely pleasant, but the hall was in some kind of peaceful unity. This was also evident from the group; they were supportive. The concert began with a minute of silence, this only brought people together,” he said.

He also added that in difficult times you should not be led by fear.

“We must continue to live,” says Maxim Gorovoy.

The Picnic group and the Tavrichesky orchestra held a concert at the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall in St. Petersburg, all funds raised will go to help the victims and families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus. The REN TV channel broadcast live.

REN TV also joined the group’s charity event. The channel's management decided not to broadcast advertising during the broadcast of the memorable concert.

Anyone can contribute – to do this, you need to send an SMS to 3443 with the word “good” and the amount of the donation, or scan the QR code. The money will go to the Gulfstream charitable foundation, which will distribute it; full financial statements will be published later. Due to sanctions, transfers from a Samsung phone can only be made through SBP.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Armed people in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting. The concert hall was set on fire. According to the latest data, the death toll from the terrorist attack is 143 people.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side. A total of 11 people were detained, including four attackers who were directly involved in the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees.