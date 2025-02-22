A spectacular route in Asturias: landscapes, history and a stop to eat

If you want to enjoy a walk surrounded by a dream landscape, you cannot miss this hiking route. In the heart of the peaks of Europe, joining the peoples of Poncebos and Cain, we found the Cares Route. This is the best -known hiking route of the Principality of Asturias, being one of the most impressive when passing through a huge throat that follows the Cares riverbed. Also known as the ‘Divine Throat’, it has a excavated path in the rocks that contains various tunnels, providing a magical touch to the place.

This itinerary is one of the most busy in Spain, if what you want is to enjoy the tranquility of the mountain, avoid the summer months where there is more tourist transit. Although the route can be made between May to October, try to choose a date on which time is favorable.

With bridges lying on the walls and cornices carved in rock, this excursion has been baptized as one of the most amazing journeys in the entire National Park of the Picos de Europa, perfect for nature lovers. In addition, you can walk through a gorge more than nine kilometers in length, cross on the crystalline waters of the Cares river and cross a multitude of tunnels excavated in the rocks.

Formerly, the route was slightly different from what we found today. At first, the path was only used by shepherds to move from one town to another. Later, the Cares River began to be used to generate hydroelectric energy and that was when they reformed the Cares route to be able to perform the channel. In this way the paths were expanded and reinforced for better security. Over the years this itinerary has become one of the most tourist in the area, doing justice to its great popularity.

A 12 -kilometer route





Although it is a unique path, there are several ways to travel it, as it begins in one location or another. The route has an approximate distance of about 12 kilometers alone, becoming about 24 kilometers if you are going back and forth. If we only go, the duration of the journey will be about three or four hours, depending on the march you carry. In case this is your choice, you must anticipate having a vehicle available at the end point.

For adventurers who wish to make the way in both directions, it is advisable to spend the night at one end of the route, continuing the next day. Although it is a perfect journey to enjoy as a family, we must also take into account that much of the roads are narrow and precautions must be taken: go in a row of one, pay attention to landslides and look where we step on.

We will start the route in Poncebosin the Asturian part, where we will leave the car in one of the parking lots that are located when the people pass. The first two kilometers of the start of the route are pending, with a slope of about 300 meters, concluding at the highest point of the path: the hills.

The second section of the walk passes through a narrow and high height gorge where it is essential to always walk to the wall. We will continue advancing until we reach an area of ​​tunnels that are excavated in the rock. Sometimes the road is broken by goats and we must carry special caution. While we continue the road and as we approach to the Leonese side, the path begins to narrow and the Cares channel can be observed more easily. At this point we will begin to cross the famous catwalks or bridges of the route, moving to the opposite side of the gorge.

The first bridge that we will cross is known as Bolín Puente and is next to a natural source where we will take advantage to make a stop and load our water bottles, being the only point in the entire excursion where we will find water. The next bridge we will cross is that of the Rebecos, being the most emblematic and photographed of the route. In addition, next to the bridge is a cave with walls near the gorge that make the place a perfect area to take photos.

The final stretch of the route passes through more tunnels excavated in the rock, ending in the town of Cain. We will continue advancing until we reach the bridge of the Cain dam, the last one that leads us to the town. Later, the valley will begin to open where we will begin to observe the houses of the town.

A stop for eating

One of the best things to make a hiking route is to enjoy the typical dishes of the area. The Picos de Europa National Park has a rich gastronomy thanks to its local products. Among its many dishes that you cannot miss we highlight:

The Asturian fabada: it is some of its star dishes with a forceful elaboration, perfect to recharge energy after a long walk. Based on white beans and with chorizo, black pudding and bacon, it is one of its most traditional recipes.

El Cachopo: It is one of the most popular dishes of recent years. It is a pair of veal fillets empanados and stuffed with cheese and serrano ham and that it seems simple, does not leave anyone indifferent.

Asturian corn tortes: they are cornmeal cakes that are fried with a lot of oil, in this way the cake will take a lot of flavor. Then it can be accompanied with various ingredients such as cheeses, chicken, onion or bacon. The most popular Earth are the Tortos with fried egg and red chorizo ​​chop.

Rice with milk: it is a mythical dessert of Asturian cuisine, which in each house gives a particular touch.