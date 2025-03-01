A spectacular hiking route in Valencia that crosses a Roman aqueduct with 2,000 years of history

In the province of Valencia, far from the city’s uproar, we find one of the most beautiful roads in the Valencian Community. It is one of the hiking routes that, combining history and nature, leads us through a fascinating route that ends in the Roman acueduct of Peña Cortadaa jewel of Roman engineering with more than 2,000 years old.

This hiking route connects the viewpoint of the Alcotas Rambla with the Roman aqueduct of Peña cut and is located in the region of the Serranos. The starting point of this tour is the municipality of Streetslocated about 70 kilometers northwest of the city of Valencia. In addition, from streets the hikers go to the source of Sapejo, a nearby area where to park the cars and start the tour.

The first part of the path follows the course of the Rambla de Alcotas and is ascending paths with panoramic views of the environment where we will find ourselves on the way with a viewpoint until we reach the Corted Peña Aqueduct. It is important to note that there are many variants of this hiking route and that some begin in the municipality of Chelva. However, regardless of the beginning of the chosen walk, this itinerary offers a unique combination of historical heritage and nature in the Valencian Community.

From the source of Sapejo to the Mirador Rambla de Alcotas

It is a circular route of about 12 total kilometers (round trip) and lasts between three and four hours, depending on the rhythm and time of the stops. The tour begins at the Sapejo Fuente, located in the vicinity of the municipality of streets, a perfect area to leave our vehicle parked and start with the first section of the route. To get to this area from Valencia you must take the CV-35 in the direction of Ademuz until you reach streets. Once you are in the municipality, you just have to follow the instructions to the source of Sapejo.

From the source of Sapejo, we begin the path where we will begin to rise gently on the slopes of a ravine. It is a well -marked path that takes place along a winding path, including catwalks and wooden bridges that will facilitate the passage through the most steep areas. Along the way we can observe its wonderful vegetation loaded with pine forests and thickets typical of the Mediterranean climate.

After at least an hour on the way, depending on the rhythm, we will reach the viewpoint of the Alcotas Rambla, about 500 meters of altitude. It is a point that provides spectacular panoramic views of the tour and the town of streets in the distance. It is the perfect place to make a stop where to admire and photograph the landscape. In addition, thanks to the altitude to which the viewpoint is located, it allows us to observe a great perspective of the region of the Serranos, highlighted by its leafy vegetation and its mountainous place.

Way to the Roman Aqueduct of Peña Cortada





Next, we will continue from the viewpoint to the path that will take us in the direction of the Peña Cortada aqueduct. As we are moving along the way, we will begin to observe a more rocky landscape with some moderate slopes. In addition, the itinerary will take us through some tunnels excavated in the rock of the Roman viaduct that were part of the old water conduction system of the aqueduct. It is best to wear a flashlight in the backpack to pass through the tunnels safely.

The Cortada Peña Aqueduct is a spectacular sample of Roman engineering, highlighting the section that crosses by the Barranco de la Cueva del Cat where we can admire the semicircular arches that supported the original structure. In addition, the ‘Peña Cortada’ It names the vertical cut in the rock of great height, in this case of about 25 meters high and at least two wide, which serves to allow the passage of the water channel through the mountain. Throughout this section it is usual to find informative posters that provide us with more information about the history and function of the aqueduct. Once we reach our destination, we can enjoy this impressive Roman work about 36 meters long that reaches a maximum height of 33 meters.

Back, for the Torre de Castro

We start the way back through a circular route, which will take us to the Castro Tower. Throughout the path, we will descend between stones until we approach the Torre Castro peak. Although we will not ascend to the top of its top, we will approach enough to enjoy its panoramic views. We continue towards the corral of Uncle Celestín and from there we will descend to retake the path. Once at this point, we find a huge cave that will connect us with the way back.

The itinerary continues to cross areas full of pines, offering sections with shade to hide from the sun in the hottest days. In the final part of the route, we find two somewhat more complex descents in which we must bring special attention. Finally, the path will lead us to the source of Sapejo, thus completing this wonderful route loaded with nature and history.

Outstanding points of the route

Throughout the hiking route there are different outstanding points that you cannot miss:

Roman acueduct of Peña Cortada: Building between the I and II DC centuries, belonging to the province of Valencia. These are one of the most relevant aqueducts in the country, keeping some sections very well along about 28 kilometers, encompassing municipalities such as Tuéjar, Chelva, Calles and Domeño, in the region of the Serranos.

Mirador de la Rambla de Alcotas: It is located in the region of the Serranos and offers spectacular panoramic views of La Rambla and the town of streets. Without a doubt, a perfect place to make a little break and enjoy nature.

Castro Torre: It is an old medieval fortification located in the municipality of streets. This tower was used as a defensive zone of the region now is in ruins.