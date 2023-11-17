Friday, November 17, 2023, 18:04



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The passage of the Murcia Tram was hindered this Friday afternoon after one of the two vehicles involved in a crash was invading the median and blocking the tracks as it passed along Juan de Borbón Avenue, next to the stop that there is in front of the Marist school.

No one was injured in the spectacular accident, but it was necessary to cut off the tram’s circulation and establish a security cordon in the area until the vehicle was removed. As a result, vehicle circulation was affected and some traffic jams were recorded.