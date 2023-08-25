Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:46 p.m.



On August 16, a bather sighted a specimen of a blue dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) on the shore of La Mata beach, in Torrevieja, which was delivered to the City Council lifeguard service, according to the dissemination page of Juan Antonio Pujol, doctor in Biology from the University of Murcia and municipal biologist of Torrevieja.

In addition to this finding, a specimen of a blue snail was also located, one of the species on which the Glaucus atlanticus feeds. The discovery of this new blue dragon adds to those documented in 2021, when eight specimens were sighted on the coasts of Guardamar, Orihuela and Torrevieja, “the first to be recorded in the scientific literature for the Mediterranean after 300 years”. Pujol pointed out. Although he argues that this “does not mean that in those 3 centuries it could not have been seen at some time, but rather that there was no scientific evidence of it.”

The specimen, which died “shortly after” being delivered to the lifeguard, is deposited in the Department of Zoology of the University of Murcia, which will allow “carrying out a series of anatomical, physiological and genetic studies of a species of which, due to its own biology, much is unknown,” said Pujol. These deep-sea animals, which measure about two centimeters, usually live in very large groups, “but when one reaches the shore they die, are easily preyed on or decompose in a matter of minutes,” the biologist listed.

a poisonous species



This species, striking in appearance due to its electric blue color, stores poison in the cerata that it uses for hunting and which it extracts from its prey -jellyfish and Portuguese man-of-war-. However, it does not pose any danger to people, since blue dragons only attack when they feel threatened and their bites are similar to other coelenterates.