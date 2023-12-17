Gatorland Orlando Park in Florida welcomed the arrival of a white leucistic alligator, a rare genetic variant among American alligators that, unlike albinos, has a white coloration with patches or spots of normal skin pigmentation and bright blue eyes. This birth is particularly significant because it comes from a nest discovered in the Louisiana swamps 36 years ago.

This is the first recorded birth of a leucistic alligator. The species, which is little known compared to its albino counterparts, is characterized by its unique appearance and increased sensitivity to the sun, as it cannot remain in prolonged direct sunlight due to its propensity to burn easily.

The leucistic alligator weighed 96 grams and measured 49 centimeters long at birth. Her parents, Jeyan and Ashley, are the proud parents of this unique specimen, and three of the seven remaining alligators from that original nest still reside at Gatorland.

The leucistic alligator born in Orlando comes from a nest discovered 36 years ago
Photo: Gatorland Orlando / Instagram

Leucistic alligators will be on display in 2024

Gatorland plans to display juvenile alligators early next year, giving visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with this rare species and learn about its genetic uniqueness. Besides, The park has launched a social media initiative to solicit name suggestions for the white female and her normal-colored brother.inviting the public to participate in choosing the names of these unique specimens.

Gatorland is a park committed to conservation and educating the public about the diversity of these unique species. Given the sun sensitivity of leucistic alligators, the park is taking special measures to ensure their safety and well-being, highlighting the importance of caring for and understanding these unusual creatures.

The birth of a leucistic alligator at Gatorland is a rare and extraordinary event that not only adds a new dimension to the park's biodiversity but also offers visitors the opportunity to appreciate the uniqueness of this little-known species.