Good. With white, striped feet similar to those of a zebra, the Somali wild ass is critically endangered. The birth in Chile of Juliet, the fourth breeding that does so in the country, opens hopes of increasing the species.

Endemic to East Africa, this rare species of donkey has managed to breed in captivity at a private zoo in Santiago, the only place where it has managed to do so in South America.

Juliet was born on June 19, an achievement considering that there are fewer than 200 of these donkeys left in the world in the wild and a similar number in captivity; seven of them in South America, all at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Hunting and crossing with the common domestic donkey have reduced, among other factors, the populations of this animal to the point of placing it at a critical level of extinction, the last category established by the IUCN before its disappearance.

Its difficult reproduction in captivity, in which each female can only have young almost every two years, hinders the reproduction of this species, which has an average lifespan of about 30 years and weighs about 250 kilos.

“In non-traditional medicine, its bones are used in soups that improve rheumatism and tuberculosis, although it has not been scientifically proven,” explained Ignacio Idalsoaga, veterinarian and founder of the zoo.

In 2017, two females arrived at the Buin Zoo after being chosen by the Latin American Association of Zoos and Aquariums to participate in an international effort to conserve the species.

In 2019 a male arrived, the one who is now 19 years old. The first calf was born two years ago and in 2022 two more did.