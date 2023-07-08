Bouquets of flowers and candles at the ‘Vistebien’ work uniform store, where the owner of the establishment was murdered on July 3, in the Plaza de Tirso de Molina in Madrid, this Wednesday. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

The State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation to try to find out who is behind the xenophobic hoaxes spread on the Internet after the murder of a merchant in Madrid’s Tirso de Molina square. The Computer Crime Prosecutor’s Office, the specialized unit in technological crime of the public ministry, is already studying the suspicion that there may be a hate crime in the dissemination of these lies and falsehoods that attributed the crime to “Maghrebi” or “Algerian” immigrants. ”, based on alleged statements by alleged eyewitnesses. The police, who have not yet assumed any responsibility in this regard, assure that it is a “very complex” investigation because the posts that were published on social networks were eliminated. “Following the traceability of a post that has been permanently deleted is very complicated because it leaves no trace,” they warn.

The Instagram account of Desokupa, the controversial forced eviction company, echoed the message of another user, called damian_kuma, that on the photograph of the store of the victim, 61 years old, placed the following texts: “Today an Algerian has stabbed the owner of this establishment. She has passed away.” And another, below: “I hope that containers are burned and the shelters for Algerians in the neighborhood are assaulted, as well as that the press and @susanagriso talk about it.” The message can no longer be seen on the account because it is scheduled to disappear after 24 hours, but screenshots of it have been released, denouncing the lie. The crime was solved by the homicide agents of the National Police in 24 hours, with two detainees, a Spanish couple, specifically a 58-year-old man from Madrid and a 56-year-old woman from Madrid, polydrug addicts, regular passers-by of the Madrid square and with multiple criminal records. .

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, commented on the crime on his Twitter account: “Neither Sánchez nor his vice president will remember this woman. There will be no minutes of silence, no covers, no special programs… Only Vox remembers that there are Spaniards who are suffering from the nonsense of immigration endorsed by all parties”. And he introduced a link of information from The Iberosphere Gazette which titled: “A 61-year-old woman, stabbed to death in the center of Madrid by a North African man, according to witnesses.” Asked later about his tweet, after learning of the arrests, and in an interview on Telecinco, Abascal replied last Tuesday night: “The truth is that it seems like a mistake, echoing information that includes an error”, although he had not published any amendment to his message on Twitter and has kept it on his social network account.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that the message replicated by Desokupa may constitute a hate crime, so the Computer Crime Prosecutor’s Office is investigating both the Instagram account of the forced eviction company and that of the user who allegedly posted the message calling to “assault” the places of reception of Algerian immigrants in revenge for the crime. Tax sources consider that there are indications of a crime, but warn of the complexity of the case, since Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours and it is difficult to reconstruct their journey. The first thing that the public ministry, which has not yet opened investigative proceedings, will try to determine is the server from which the message released by Desokupa came from, since that would make it possible to specify, or at least approach, its author, an essential step to follow forward with the investigation and be able to make an accusation.

Knowing the place of origin is also essential to determine which prosecutor’s office is assigned the investigation, since neither the State Attorney General’s Office nor the Hate Crimes nor the Computer Crimes have first-hand investigations. Thus, in the event that the origin of the message in question can be determined, it will be the prosecutor’s office of that territory that will take charge of the case and that will be responsible for opening proceedings, according to the sources consulted.