Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched a clinic that provides treatment services for children suffering from uveitis (a form of eye inflammation).

The clinic, located in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, provides world-class multidisciplinary care for patients with uveitis, with the aim of improving quality of care and patient outcomes.

One of the dangerous and potential signs of rheumatic diseases in children is uveitis, which is a form of eye inflammation that affects the middle layer of tissue in the eye wall called the uvea. Uveitis can occur when the body’s immune system attacks an eye infection, and it can also occur when the immune system attacks healthy tissues as an autoimmune condition. Prevention and early diagnosis can help ensure that the patient is treated quickly, and blindness is avoided if the condition is not treated.