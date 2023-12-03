Shot: a strong fire started at a specialized car plant in Moscow
A large fire broke out at a specialized vehicle plant in Moscow. About it reports Telegram channel Shot.
The fire in a three-story building in the northeast of the capital has spread to an area of 1,000 square meters and continues to expand. Firefighters are now trying to contain the fire.
There is no information about casualties.
The Moscow Plant of Specialized Vehicles (MZSA LLC) is a diversified enterprise that develops and produces special vehicles, medical systems, fire safety equipment and is one of the leading manufacturers of trailers in Russia.
