Shot: a strong fire started at a specialized car plant in Moscow

A large fire broke out at a specialized vehicle plant in Moscow. About it reports Telegram channel Shot.

The fire in a three-story building in the northeast of the capital has spread to an area of ​​1,000 square meters and continues to expand. Firefighters are now trying to contain the fire.

There is no information about casualties.

The Moscow Plant of Specialized Vehicles (MZSA LLC) is a diversified enterprise that develops and produces special vehicles, medical systems, fire safety equipment and is one of the leading manufacturers of trailers in Russia.