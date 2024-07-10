Nature Physics: Time Crystal Created from Rubidium Atoms

Researchers from Tsinghua University in China and the Vienna University of Technology in Austria have successfully created a special kind of time crystal. The results of the study published in the journal Nature Physics.

A temporal crystal is an object whose atomic arrangement is repeated not in space but in time. This occurs due to spontaneous symmetry breaking, which results in atomic motion in the crystal even in a state of minimal energy.

To create a new type of time crystal, the scientists used laser light directed into a container containing a gas of rubidium atoms. The experiment measured the strength of the light reaching the other end of the container. Although the laser had a constant intensity, the intensity of the light reaching the end of the container began to fluctuate in a regular pattern.

When exposed to laser light, Rydberg atoms were created in which the outer electrons were located at much greater distances from the nucleus – hundreds of times further than usual. Because of the giant electron shell, the forces between such atoms became very large, changing the way they interacted with photons.

When the atoms were excited into two different Rydberg states at the same time, a feedback loop was created that caused spontaneous oscillations between the states, resulting in oscillating absorption of light. As a result, the giant atoms settled into a regular rhythm, which translated into a rhythm in the intensity of the light reaching the other end of the container.

The creation of this system opens up new possibilities for studying the phenomenon of time crystals. Such self-sustaining oscillations can be used, for example, in sensors, and expand the fundamental understanding of quantum phenomena.