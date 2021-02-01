Next Tuesday, February 2, the Clarín architecture supplement that appears on Tuesdays, will give away a spice publicationl on extensions and reforms.

In the pages of this deluxe edition you will see departments, houses and town house from Argentina and the world recycled by the best professionals. The examples will show how to save space, functionality, environmental quality and style.

In Núñez, the reform of Casa Tamborini focuses on a large window.

The ten cases that are published show a key trend in cities like ours that are condemned to grow by demolishing buildings to build larger ones.

In counterpart to this devastating trend, reform It has become a kind of Argentine passion since it allows us to maintain the quality and style of the past in constructions adapted to the contemporary lifestyle.

The porteño neighborhood of PalermoFor example, you can credit that with reused century-old houses, converted into contemporary homes, businesses, restaurants, and bars.

Casa Vlady, in Palermo, a rescue of the essence lost in successive reforms.

At the urban level, Madero PortWithout going any further, it became a modern neighborhood, but it managed to capture the prestige of the old brick-making docks, giving them new life and use.

The specialists assure that the spare parts have many points in favor, one is the environmental one, since any reform is based on the reuse of materials, but the economic issue is the most important.

In the works published in the special, it will be possible to recognize materials, aesthetics and strategies that allow us to get the most out of old houses with limited budgets and a lot of ingenuity.

The integration of the exterior and interior is one of the keys to the reforms.

According to the data that ARQ publishes every week, building a house from scratch costs 85 and 100 thousand pesos per square meter, while reforming a house can cost around 53 thousand pesos per square meter. ARQ models refer to a deep remodeling starting with a Chorizo ​​House that requires a lot of renovation of materials.

In any case, the costs depend on the work that has to be done. But by keeping walls, carpentry and some floors, the savings can be between 30 to 50 percent of the cost of work.

On Av. Del Libertador, an old storage was turned into a small apartment with great views.

But in addition to the houses in the old neighborhoods, there are many emblematic and historical cases that confirm the Argentine love for reforms.

The National museum of fine artsFor example, it moved in 1932 to what was a Sanitary Works building in which water was pumped from the river and filtered to distribute it throughout Buenos Aires. The initial reform was commissioned to Alejandro Bustillo and there were several later extensions, such as the addition of a pavilion designed by César Jannello in 1960 and an extension of 1980.

Also the Pink House It is the result of a reform, the union of two twin buildings. Domingo F. Sarmiento ordered the construction of the Post Office Palace next to what were the old viceregal dependencies, in the space left by the demolition of the Strong. Once completed, already during the government of Julio A. Roca, the construction of a building similar to that of the Post Office was commissioned and, later, the merger of both to form the Goverment house that we all know.

In Madrid, Spain, the trend towards reforms also exists. Here a small two rooms transformed.

Other unique buildings do not escape the recycling trend. The CCK, born inside the old building of the Argentine Mail. The Museum of Modern Art, in the warehouses of Piccardo Nobility. The Bicentennial Museum, in the basements of what was the Old Customs House. The Recoleta Cultural Center, conceived in what was a nursing home. Shopping malls Pacific Galleries, Abasto and Patio Bullrich, the modern office buildings built in what were the industrial plants of Canale and Maltese Cross; or the Proa and Andreani foundations, both in La Boca. And the examples continue.

The reforms are one permanent passion because they allow us to capture the best of the past, its spirit and its materiality, and preserve them in a new composition. It is about saving two old values ​​that seem unrepeatable.

But, above all, the reforms are a rational, respectful and intelligent attitude towards the use of resources available and environmentally friendly. Some of the conditions that are going to be more and more important.