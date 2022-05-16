Waiting to begin work on Milan’s longest week, the one that could end on Sunday with the celebrations for the Scudetto, Rafael Leao today concluded his day of rest by immersing himself in football again.

In the evening, in fact, Leao was at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to attend the postponement between Juventus and Lazio. In particular, Rafa went to Turin to watch Lazio’s Jovane Cabral match, making his debut as a starter and staying on the pitch for 52 minutes before being replaced by Pedro. In fact, between Leao and Cabral there is a strong friendship that was cemented at Sporting Lisbon, where they both grew up, first in the youth teams and then in team B. Already in the past, when Leao played for Lille, he often returned to Portugal to attend his friend’s matches.