A special situation has been introduced throughout Israel due to shelling from Gaza.

The “special security situation” zone extended to the entire territory of Israel. This was reported by the Israeli Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

The corresponding order was issued by the country’s Minister of Defense Yoav Galant following the results of operational meetings. “This allows the IDF to provide security guidance to citizens and close public facilities in accordance with security requirements,” the ministry said.

Prior to this, a special situation was introduced in the central part of Israel and in the south of the country within a radius of 80 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

On the morning of Saturday, October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) subsequently declared a “readiness for war” after militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated border areas amid heavy rocket fire from the enclave.