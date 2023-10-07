Israeli Defense Ministry: a special situation has been introduced in the central part of the country due to shelling

In Israel, a “special security situation” has been introduced in the central and southern parts of the country due to rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered this, reports TASS.

“Following an assessment of the situation together with the leadership of the Israeli defense structures, Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced a “special security situation” in the Israeli rear within a radius of 0 to 80 km from the Gaza Strip,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

They explained the need for this status by the fact that the Israel Defense Forces, while this provision is in effect, allows it to provide citizens with security instructions and close important facilities.

On the morning of Saturday, October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) subsequently declared a “readiness for war” after militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated border areas amid heavy rocket fire from the enclave. According to the report, Israeli citizens in the southern and central areas are required to remain near shelters, and in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip – inside shelters.