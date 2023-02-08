A special screening of the military drama “Nuremberg” was held in Rostov-on-Don. The picture was shown on February 8 at the House of Officers of the Southern Federal District.

The plot of the film was based on the historical chronicle of the trial of war criminals in Nazi Germany, as well as Alexander Zvyagintsev’s novel Forever and Ever. Before the show, the writer spoke to the audience.

“We hope that the film will be seen all over the world. This is how we bring people back to historical memory. Because historical memory is the most important factor in the formation of the self-awareness of society. When history turns upside down, then they make anti-heroes from heroes, and heroes from anti-heroes, ”he said.

As an example, Zvyagintsev cited the Baltic countries and Ukraine.

“The Nuremberg trials are the last battle of the Second World War, where all the i’s will be dotted and it will be clearly demonstrated who is the aggressor. And in the film it is all very well shown, ”the author noted.

The main roles in the film are played by Evgeny Mironov, Sergey Bezrukov, Sergey Kempo, Lyubov Aksenova and others. The director of the picture is Nikolai Lebedev.

A special screening of “Nuremberg” will also take place in Berdyansk, Simferopol and Samara from 9 to 10 February. On February 7, the film was presented in the Course. The official premiere of the film will take place on February 20.