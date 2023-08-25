Lionel Messi surrendered in the competition for the title of the historical top scorer in the European Champions League by leaving Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the list until further notice, but the Argentine flea insists on winning the title of the historical top scorer in football before retiring.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo lost one of his biggest battles with Lionel Messi, with the recent defeat of his country in the World Cup against Morocco, and bid farewell to the tournament that Lionel crowned with Argentina, so that some consider him to have answered the most controversial question about: Who is the best? between them.

Constant competition

• Ronaldo fights with the Saudi club Al-Nasr with unparalleled passion in every match, as if he is still that young man looking to make history in Europe, trying and running in every match in order to score goals, not only to help his team win, but also to settle the game’s top scorer race historical.

• Cristiano found himself under pressure in the Saudi League, which some thought last season would be an easy challenge, and that Ronaldo would score many goals in every game, but after bringing in many European stars to the competition, the situation is completely different.

• Ronaldo has to compete at high levels again, after the stars come to the Saudi League, and face defenders and goalkeepers from the world’s elite, which may hinder his quest for the title of the historic scorer.

• On the other hand, Messi plays with some relaxation in the American League, which does not include many stars like his Saudi counterpart, and does not include players that European clubs are looking for, most of whom are just ordinary players in the eyes of many.

• Messi scored many goals in his first season with Inter Miami. He appeared as the young man presented to the world by the Barcelona academy. He dribbled, ran and scored in every way, to succeed in regaining his luster in the United States, and raise his overall goals tally, posing the greatest possible threat to Ronaldo.

Historical target list

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list so far with 843 goals, but Lionel Messi comes behind him with a score of 839, as he only needs 5 goals to overtake the Portuguese during the current season.

The legendary duo succeeded in overtaking Austrian Josef Pecan, who scored 805 goals during his career full of goals, while Brazilian Romario ranks fourth on the list with 772 goals.

The legend of Brazil, Pele, comes in fifth place with 767 goals, although he confirmed before his death that he had exceeded 1,000 goals, but many of those goals that Pele spoke about are not found in the official match records, and therefore were not recognized by the institutions and federations of history and statistics.