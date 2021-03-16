The game against Chelsea will be special for Jan Oblak. Atlético’s goalkeeper is always in the crosshairs of the financially strongest clubs in the Premier and the match Stamford Bridge can put you back in focus for the near future. Oblak, 28, has not had a particularly good season, although in recent games he has performed at the level of previous years. His name is still on the agenda of clubs like Manchester United or Chelsea itself.

Oblak has a contract with Atlético until June 30, 2023 and his clause is 120 million euros. An important figure that is not available to all clubs. However, from the Premier it continues to insist that Oblak could arrive there next season. Nothing new, since it is the usual campaign after campaign.

Oblak’s market value according to Transfermartk is 90 million and he continues to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. At Atlético he is fixed and Grbic has not had opportunities to play against the reign of the Slovenian goalkeeper.

In the United Kingdom they see De Gea out of United in the next financial year and his replacement would be the Atlético goalkeeper. A good performance against Chelsea would trigger their price and also the rumors about a possible exit to English football. Atlético knows that the game is the first final of the season and the idea is to be among the eight best clubs in European football.

Oblak had some doubts last season about his continuity at the club. This season Atlético is fighting from the beginning for the league title and in the Champions League they are playing it against Chelsea. Oblak is fighting for these challenges and also a squad that has always been very competitive. If Atlético keep a clean sheet against Chelsea, they will have many options to eliminate the English team. And there Oblak has the last word.

