Ali Maali (Dubai)

When the Argentina national team meets Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals, the most prominent sign will be the goalkeeper, as there will be a special confrontation between the two goalkeepers, Dominic Levakovic and Emiliano Martinez, after they brilliantly led the national teams of Croatia and Argentina to pass the quarter-finals, at the expense of Brazil and the Netherlands.

Argentine Martinez managed to save two penalties during the match against the Dutch national team, to give the “tango dancers” a ticket to qualify for the semi-finals, after the end of the original and extra time for a positive tie (2-2).

On the other hand, Levakovic wore the dress of brilliance in two consecutive matches during the elimination rounds of the Qatar World Cup, as he contributed to Croatia’s victory over Japan on penalties (3-1) in the final price, after the end of the match with a positive draw (1-1), and in the quarter-finals the goalkeeper shone. He led his country to overtake Brazil (4-2) on penalties, after the end of the match (1-1).

There are many numbers in the current World Cup for each goalkeeper that gives him more brilliance before the next match, as Martinez played 5 matches in the World Cup in Qatar, conceded 5 goals, while he managed to keep his net clean twice, and the Aston Villa goalkeeper made 22 saves in the tournament, Martinez played in his career with “Albiceleste” 24 international matches, during which he conceded 10 goals, and did not concede in 16 of these matches.

On the other hand, Levakovic participated in 5 matches in the 2022 World Cup, and conceded 3 goals, while he managed to keep his net clean twice, and the Dynamo Zagreb goalkeeper made 65 saves during the current World Cup.

The Croatian goalkeeper has played 39 international matches so far during his football career, and during these 39 matches, he has conceded 43 goals, without conceding any goal in 11 matches.

The Argentine goalkeeper contributed to his country qualifying for the 2021 Copa America final, after saving 3 penalty kicks against Colombia in the semi-finals, so that Argentina won (3-2), after the end of the match with a positive draw (1-1), after which Lionel Messi and his companions managed Who won the 15th title in the Copa America, after beating Brazil (1-0) in the final match.

During the Netherlands match in the quarter-finals of the current World Cup, Martinez showed his skill once again in dealing with penalty kicks, and led Argentina to qualify for the semi-finals, after saving two kicks.

On the other hand, Levakovic was brilliant for the first time in the penalty shootout, during the Japan match in the final price, where Dominic saved 3 penalty kicks in front of the “Samurai” players, and then against Brazil, Levakovic saved Rodrigo’s kick, and Marquinhos hit the post, so that Croatia qualified for the World Cup final. For the second time in a row.

And in the next match between Croatia and Argentina, it will be the height of excitement if the match reaches a penalty shootout because of these two great goalkeepers.