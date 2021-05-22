Russia will introduce a special legal regime for migrants – “Controlled stay”. About it TASS told in the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD).

The new regime will be introduced for those migrants who do not have the right to stay in Russia, but are forced to remain on its territory due to the prevailing circumstances, for example, self-isolation due to the coronavirus. The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that such a preventive measure is designed to increase the effectiveness of the mechanism for ensuring security and law and order in the migration sphere.

Earlier, the Russian government discussed with the Belarusian authorities the possibility of attracting Belarusian workers “for the implementation of key construction projects.” The country actually found a replacement for migrants from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan working at the sites.

Mostly labor migrants come to Russia from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. In April 2021, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that more than 300 thousand citizens of Uzbekistan, more than 200 thousand natives of Tajikistan and hundreds of thousands of migrants from other states, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, are illegally in the country.