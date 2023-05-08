Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The “Jundi” magazine affiliated with the Ministry of Defense issued a special supplement on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces on May 6, 1976, as part of its keeping pace with the eternal national occasions in the history of the UAE, and its keenness to participate in its celebration and commemoration of its glorious memory. The special edition included many axes and topics that highlight the importance of this immortal historical event. Under the title “The Armed Forces, the Sword of the Nation and its Shield,” Al-Jundi said: “The United Arab Emirates has given special attention to the armed forces, as the shield that protects the country’s independence and preserves its unity, and it has witnessed a great development in equipment, men, and training and management systems thanks to the patronage of the late His Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul in peace,” explained, “May God have mercy on him,” the main goal of building a strong, modern army by saying, “We are building the army without a desire to invade or fight another country, but rather with the aim of defending ourselves.” And the magazine added in its special issue that “all the achievements that our armed forces have achieved, and all the stages of development that they went through until they reached what they are now in terms of competence and regional and international reputation, are due to the unification of the armed forces, and the care and utmost care by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and with them their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses parents Covenants.”

It should be noted that Al-Jundi magazine was established in 1973, and its first issue was published in October of the same year. In order to cover the news and activities of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. Since its inception, the magazine “The Soldier” has been working through a group of prominent writers and specialists in the field of defense and security from around the world, to publish studies, research, reports and specialized military files, dealing with research and analysis on a number of vital issues and topics of interest to the follower in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab region and the world. . In order to achieve the goals and meet the desires of readers and followers, “The Soldier” devotes significant areas of its pages to publishing investigative reports and press interviews with high-ranking military and civilian figures who have gained worldwide fame. In order to enrich the cultural and scientific scene, Al-Jundi magazine publishes, through its various sections, reports and cultural, economic, medical and sports topics. It also publishes several supplements annually that keep pace with the most important events in the United Arab Emirates. The magazine, with its print version, website and digital platforms, is keen to monitor and keep abreast of everything new in the world of military media. Since its inception, Al-Jundi magazine has built solid relations and strategic cooperation partnerships with a large number of manufacturers and producers of the military sector locally, regionally and globally, through its permanent annual participation in the most important military exhibitions and local, Arab and international conferences, as it provides comprehensive media coverage that keeps pace with events and meets the needs Readers and followers with modern styles and designs through the paper magazine, daily newsletters, website, social media platforms and multimedia.