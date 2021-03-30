A special forces soldier taking part in the assault on a Russian’s house, who started shooting in the elite village of Veshki in Mytishchi near Moscow, was wounded in the leg. On Tuesday, March 30, reports TASS with reference to the source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, at present, the life of the commandos is not in danger.

Earlier it became known that the special operation to detain the Mytishchi shooter entered an active phase, and a battle began near his house. It was reported that special forces of the Russian Guard SOBR “Lynx”, SOBR “Bulat” and OMON “Zubr” were taking part in the assault. Prior to that, it was noted that the attacker set off an explosion, trying to interfere with the security forces during the assault. As a result, a fire started in the house.