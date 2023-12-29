An additional special flight of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations took off from Cairo to Moscow; on board there are Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The department reported this on December 29.

“On the Il-76 plane, 33 people are flying to Russia, including 14 children who decided to leave the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone,” noted in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Earlier, on December 28, the director of the department of the Situation and Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Yuri Gorlach, said that a small number of Russians remained in the Gaza Strip and were receiving individual assistance. According to him, a total of about 1.3 thousand people were evacuated from the enclave through the Rafah checkpoint in Egypt. In addition to citizens of Russia and Palestine, among them were citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Sweden and Morocco.

Before this, on December 20, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that Russia managed to remove all Russians who asked for help from the Gaza Strip.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.

