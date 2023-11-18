A special flight of the Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered 120 Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Moscow

A special plane from the Ministry of Emergency Situations landed at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, carrying 120 Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip. This is reported by TASS.

During the flight, the evacuees were accompanied by doctors and psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. After passing customs control, Russians will be able to leave the airport on their own or move to a temporary accommodation facility.

This group became the fourth; previously 550 people were brought to Russia, including 230 children. Russians from the Gaza Strip are moving to Egypt, and from there EMERCOM aviation transports them to Moscow.