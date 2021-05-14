New York (AFP)

Starting May 27, HBO MAX will be showing the special episode of the series “Friends” in which the six stars of work meet again 17 years after he stopped, in the presence of a number of guests, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga .. This episode was supposed to be available. At the end of May 2020, coinciding with the launch of the platform that bought all the rights to the series “Friends”, but filming the episode was postponed due to the Corona pandemic, and the team was able to shoot the episode last month in Burbank, California.