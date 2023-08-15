North Africa has a multiple composition: Arab peoples in the coastal zone of the Mediterranean, from Morocco to Egypt; a little to the south, the Berber villages. Then the great desert, the Sahara, with its more than 9 million square kilometers.

But the strip of the great sea of ​​sand, which runs from approximately the 30th to the 18th meridian, and from Morocco to Egypt, is becoming a transition zone towards the south of the 18th meridian.

From Mauritania in the west to Eritrea in the Red Sea, this region called the Sahel is a dry land, without the great dunes of the Sahara, but not very fertile. It is about 4 million square kilometers. It can be said that Niger is the central nucleus of that region.

A possible regional conflict

It would be a real tragedy for him.

Sahel as a whole and for the world. Greater famines would occur in the great region

The meaning of the word ‘Sahel’ is very clear: ‘edge’, ‘shore’, to the south of the great sea of ​​sand, between the Sahara and the great savannahs of central Africa. It has an element in common with the area towards the Mediterranean and with the Sahara: Islam is the predominant religion, and it is expanding to the south.

But ethnic and religious differences should not make us forget some recent particularities. In the Sahara and Sahel area there are today very important forms of Islamic fundamentalism: Al Qaeda, whose ‘franchise’ has spread to parts of North Africa, has seen four sister organizations that have confederated only two years ago; its most representative actions have taken place in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

There is also, in crescendoa major branch of the so-called Islamic State, which is another radical ‘franchise’. This trend has started to have militants in Egypt, Sudan, Libya, and some activities in Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad. Let us not forget, on the other hand, that there are radicals of Boko Haram in the north of Nigeria and the south-east of Niger. To this must be added the presence of the Tuareg ethnic independence movement, which now claims part of the territory of Algeria, Niger, Mali and even Mauritania and Libya.

Demonstrators cheer on Niger troops.

strategic resources

Thus, the Sahel is a very large region, with various sources of conflict, which are partly explained by very low productivity, given the inexistence of relevant water sources, soil depletion, and heightened demographic pressure (in Niger , half of the population of 25 million inhabitants is under 15 years old).

It also has some important wealth: oil, gold, uranium, which have traditionally been exploited by companies from Western countries. There are signs of recent presence or at least of interest in mining activity on the part of China and Russia.

Let’s not forget that Niger is a slightly larger country than Colombia. It is the same case for Mali, Chad and Libya, and of course for Algeria, the largest country in Africa. If we think about the unresolved difficulties of the Colombian governments to convene consensus throughout the territory, we will be able to understand the problems, sometimes insurmountable, to be able to do so in large countries with precarious economies and very weak institutions. The issue applies in a special way to countries like Niger, Mali or Chad.

The matter may end up imploding the West African Economic Community, which had attempted to advance a regional integration process.

In the case of uranium, Niger is the main supplier to Western Europe, especially France, for the production of electrical energy. The current coup leaders accuse the European country of paying very low prices for the mineral. The problem would be manageable, except that Niger, like the rest of the Sahel, ranks among the least developed countries in the world, according to United Nations system statistics.

Another of the objections raised by the Nigerien rebels is that, according to them, the countries of Europe and the US seem to assume that it is necessary to stop the advance of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Sahel, while only conserving, at the crunch time, the safety of uranium, gold and oil mines.

Thus, the Nigerien rebels seem to prefer better economic conditions for their exports of strategic minerals, and a vision of human security that is not limited to the armed presence of a few hundred specialized commandos in mining areas. On the contrary, they want the fundamental problems of development to be addressed: infrastructure, employment, social policy, education.

Coup in Niger.

extra-regional actor

In this context of enormous complexity, a new actor appears in the region: Russia. He has done it in various ways: grain supplies; security, including government, in Mali and Burkina Faso; increased security in Sudan; presence in Ethiopia and Somalia; as well as in Guinea. All this, accompanied by the Wagner organization. The Nigerien rebels claim to have called on Wagner in their support, in case of an intervention by Ecowas or Cedeao (West African Economic Community).

The multiple traffics

As if all of the above were not enough, the territory of Niger and neighboring countries are a transit route for various illegal traffic of enormous importance:

a) Of people: from the center-north of the country and through various informal routes, land roads open up that, through the Sahara, lead to Algeria and Libya. From the shores of the Mediterranean, clandestine migrants, if they are lucky, can be smuggled north to Europe. As we unfortunately know, many perish along the way.

b) Drugs: drugs that arrive from South America to Guinea-Bissau by sea have three routes from there to the north: one by ship, to the ports of Western Europe; another by land, following the western coastal zone of Africa to Mauritania and Morocco. And a third, which seems very important, going through Burkina Faso and Mali, via Niger to Libya in the north and, from there, to Europe.

c) Of arms: the Western intervention in Libya and the implosion of the country that occurred after the fall of the Gadhafi government were followed by a large illegal flow of arms to the south, that is, towards the Sahara and the Sahel. The armed groups in the region have thus fed on modern and lethal weapons. Today it seems to be the region in the world with the largest number of combat weapons in the hands of its inhabitants, but not by the Armed Forces of the countries. Another very important conflict factor, as can be seen.

President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in Niger.

regional impact

The situation in Niger makes it possible to envision very diverse consequences inside and outside the country, especially if a regional war breaks out that we would know how it begins, but not how it ends. It is somewhat similar in some points to the situation in Central America in the 1980s, which was largely averted thanks to the Contadora Group.

It may not be inevitable that France’s economic link to Niger will disappear; This can work, provided that external management is reengineered and security issues are reconsidered, to introduce additional elements to the defense and the vision of military or police security in the Sahel. In other words, it must be understood that development is the best guarantee of security and peace.

Anti-Western sentiment may be growing throughout the Sahel, which is very close to Europe. An eventual intervention would increase that vision.

It is also evident that issues such as arms trafficking can be associated at some point with people and hard drugs, with their complex effect on societies in other regions.

The matter may end up imploding Ecowas, which had tried to advance in a regional integration process. In the short term, a group of some 20,000 Nigerian soldiers could guarantee regime change in Niger. But maintaining stability would be next to impossible; Furthermore, Ecowas would be fractured, given the support promised by Mali and Burkina Faso to Niger.

An eventual regional conflict would be a true tragedy for the Sahel as a whole and for the world. Major famines would occur in the great region, with the humanitarian drama that it implies; exponential and unstoppable migrations to Europe; growth of anti-Western sentiment; rise of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, which could capitalize on the situation.

A patrol of French soldiers in Mali. They were joined in 2017 by the G5-Sahel force, made up of 5,000 soldiers from Mauritania, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The overall impact

The issue shows that some developed countries would do well to better regulate the activities of some of their companies abroad. Also that The comfortable attitude of maintaining governments that do not satisfy the basic needs of the population is not good business in the long term.

It also shows that the well-being guaranteed with long supply chains from abroad can have major disruptions in the event of plagues, meteorological or tragic events (volcanoes, floods, dramatic droughts, conflicts).

The costs and availability of energy would further increase in some European countries, especially France.

Finally, tensions between developed countries could grow. The instability for Europe would be evident: less access to uranium, rising oil prices, migrations impossible to control, fronts of open conflict on the other side of the Mediterranean.

As can be seen, for more than one reason, a military intervention would be disastrous. On the other hand, it is clear that the case of Niger is not contemptible at all. And it has more than one communicating vessel with the problems that concern our countries.

Diego Cardona Cardona. * Ph. D. in International Relations / Master in Asian and African Studies. Former Foreign Minister of Colombia / [email protected]