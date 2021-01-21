“YouTube needs people to spend all day watching videos,” says Romuald Fons, entrepreneur and youtuber with 721,000 subscribers in its channel focused on positioning websites among the first Google results. Fons, a 43-year-old from Barcelona, ​​knows well what YouTube promotes. He has been “perverting” his channel for two years and analyzed others to see what works best. His most viral video was not about anything related to digital marketing, but about how he got tablet abs in 6 months. “It was an experiment,” he explains to EL PAÍS in his offices in the Poblenou neighborhood of Barcelona. In …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS