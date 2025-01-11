Switzerland is one of the countries in Europe where the high quality of life they enjoy stands out, being perceived by many as a state with great economic stabilitypositive and reliable work environment, high security, as well as quality education and healthcare.

With these features, it is not surprising that many people choose spend some time in this country and work thereespecially those who have a complicated professional situation in Spain.

One of the groups in society that most often resorts to jobs abroad are young people. Lacking experience and with little savings, get a high salary outside our country performing simple jobs It is a very attractive way to start in the world of work.

This is the case of Ana Lasso, who has been living and working in Switzerland for a long time. Through her TikTok account, the young woman their experiences in the Swiss countrywhile working in temporary jobs and showing, for example, how much he earns and how much living there costs.









How much does a nanny earn in Switzerland?

In one of her latest videos, Ana wanted to tell what she considers one of her best experiences in Switzerland, last summer working as a babysitter. «Apart from the fact that I had an incredibly good time, The truth is that I earned a lot of money. And here in Switzerland there are plenty of babysitting jobs since parents work a lot, especially in the summer when children don’t exactly have to go to school,” the young woman begins.

In her case, she was working taking care of a girl for a week and, according to her story, it seemed like she was on vacation, since they paid her for all the leisure activities they did together: “We’re basically on vacation.” Thus, he indicates what he earned for this job: “30 euros per hour, seven days, eight hours a day”, a total of 1,680 Swiss francs, which in euros is about 1,788, just for one week of work.

Among the reactions that this video has provoked, the majority of comments left by other users coincide with the same question: How did you manage to work as a nanny in Switzerland? Furthermore, another of the users has confirmed the positive aspects of this job: “It is the best to work as a babysitter, when you have a nice child.” It almost doesn’t look like you’re working.».