The perceptions that one country has about another can be loaded with stereotypes, clichés or, in some cases, misunderstandings They look like something out of a comedy movie. In this sense, Mariona Falomi Silla, a young Spanish woman who currently resides in the United States, has revealed on her TikTok account, ‘marionsfalomi’, some of the ideas that Americans have about Spain and its inhabitants.

In the video, Mariona recounted in a humorous tone the statements that have caught her attention the most about how we are perceived on the other side of the Atlantic. One of the most surprising comments is related to the personal hygiene. According to Mariona, some Americans claim that “we use perfumes to hide our bad smell, because they say that we don’t shower and? we don’t use deodorant».

Another striking perception has to do with dance and rhythm. “That we don’t know how to movethat is, we have no rhythm. But it is normal, because if you compare us with Latin Americans, we are a zero,” he commented.

On the other hand, the young Spanish woman continues to reveal statements that border on the absurd, such as the idea that Spain is not part of the first world. “That Spain is not the first world but rather we are the third world, that is, we are third worlders,” declared Mariona, highlighting the ignorance of many about the reality of the country.









Other opinions highlight certain cultural habits that Americans perceive as unusual: “That we spend all our time doing the snap and there is no one who does not do it. Or that the custom of socialize in bars is the reason why country economy does not work well: “They say that our economy does not work well because as we always go to bars every day, people do not work and prefer to go out and have a drink.”

Spain in Europe or Latin America?

Likewise, the content creator highlighted a comment that generates surprise and laughter in equal measure among Spaniards: “That Spain is not in Europebecause if not we would speak perfect englishthat for this reason Spain is in Latin America, because we speak Spanish.

To finish, the Spaniard shared an observation about social behavior and the reason why Americans believe that we raise our voices when we are in a group: “The last thing, and the one that I find most funny, is that we force our accent when we are surrounded by other people, because normally, when we are among ourselves, we don’t speak so loudly.”