Lapland is a region in northern Europe that is on everyone’s minds especially when the cold weather arrives and Christmas approaches. Known for its movie-like beauty thanks to the northern lights but also its snowy landscapes and for hosting Santa Claus’s house, it has a harsh winter with few hours of sun and thermometers that are only negative for weeks. For this reason, it is always curious to know how those who live there cope with this climate. In this sense, one of the most interesting profiles of the moment is that of the Catalan tiktoker Carla Domènech, who is fond of travel and has just settled temporarily in Lapland to work. for four months as an activity guide at Santa Claus’s house. From there he is telling what his new life is like and so far he has dedicated a lot of content to the cold, which is something that is impacting him the most. Thus, for example, he has told what it is like to run at -10 degrees and how he dresses to overcome the freezing temperatures, usually “with many layers.” A few days ago he uploaded another brief publication in which he specified another reason why “I don’t like living in Lapland at all” and the curiosity has been liked so much that it is approaching a million views. “I can’t gesture” “I just went out to throw out the trash and I can’t gesture because I’m so cold,” she comments in a video in which you can see how in just five minutes her hair has literally frozen, which It has a whitish color even though it is eleven in the morning, one of the hours with the least bad temperature. Next, she shows that it is already getting dark and says that before it got dark she wanted to go out for a walk but that she has to hurry up because «in nothing is going to be done at night. In the video Carla points out that given the cold at that moment “my face went numb from the cold.” According to what she says in the comments, it is -9º but the sensation is -18º. She is shocked because she cannot move it and highlights that “it seems like she has gone to the dentist or something…” and that it hurts a lot. For all this, he regrets that with this cold and this little sunlight “you feel like you have wasted the whole day and it is only eleven in the morning.” Related news standard No An 80-year-old man goes to the Metropolitano for the first time and this is what happens: “Even though he is a Real Madrid fan…” María Albert standard No A Spanish woman who works as a cleaner in Switzerland explains how much money she earns unlike ours country A. Head«I just can’t move my face. “I’m scratching myself,” she ends the video, which she accompanies with a text in which she recommends that “if you travel to Lapland, cover up a lot.” The video has been widely commented on and other Spaniards who live there have confirmed the cold. «Wait at -30º. I never check the temperature before going out, I know it’s very cold when I notice the distemper freezing inside my nose or my eyelashes sticking together,” answered Sheila, another person who moved there.

