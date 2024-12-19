Moving to another country to live is a major culture shock, especially if it is an underdeveloped country, where the lifestyle is completely different. This is the case of African countries such as Ghanawhere adapting to local customs is a personal challenge.

And moving to a country with different customs, rituals or traditions can lead to surreal experiences that impact people who travel or move there to live.

The strangest experiences of a Spanish woman in Ghana

A young Spanish woman moved to live in Ghana for several months and shared her experience on social networks. Through his TikTok account (@stampbystamptravel), Leyre explains what the strangest experiences during his stay in the African country.

First of all, the young woman says that she was shocked by how a doctor treated her in the African country: «Having a fever of 40 and a doctor in a swimsuit coming to my hotel to prick me». Another of the most curious anecdotes that Leyre experienced in Ghana was that they gave him three dolls because, supposedly, they were «three twins who are dead and they continue to care in the form of a doll.









The customs in Ghana impacted the young woman, who was also surprised by going to a market and “a girl came to dance with me.” completely naked». “Putting in a SIM card in the middle of nowhere and having to wait four hours,” the content creator also mentions in her publication.

One of the aspects of the African country that especially caught the attention of the content creator was the shape of the coffins which, unlike Spain, are very striking and with bright colors. In the photographs that Leyre published, he shows some in the shape of a giant sneaker, pepper or beer bottle.

For the young woman, the most original coffin of all was one shaped like a soccer boot. «Find me the best coffin of all (…) I ask for a plane», he joked.

Ghana coffins



One of the experiences that most surprised the Spaniard during her stay in Ghana was finding the animals free in the middle of the street: «Go to the Decathlon and finding all these African cows at the door.

In a second publication, Leyre mentions other surreal situations, such as seeing in Sao Tomé how “everyone goes out into the street with a machete to cut cocoa”, that they “played Barca vs Rayo Vallecano while I recharged my cell phone” or that local people asked for photos.