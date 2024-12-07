When a person decides to leave the country in which they have lived their entire life to move to another, for whatever reason, there are always cultural shocks and changes in many aspects of daily life.

The magnitude of those differences They will also depend on the comparison between both countries, since moving, for example, from Spain to Portugal, with which we share some similarities, will not be the same as moving from Spain to Norway, in which case there are much fewer things in common.

The story of Sara, who is from Spain, comes because she moved to Germany for love, as she mentions in one of her TikTok videos, where she shares information about her daily life. The young woman He has been living in the German country for two years and, after all that time, there are still issues you don’t get used to.

When comparing his life in Spain with the one he now has in German territory, he realizes that there are several aspects that he does not like and that he does not get used to, and he even admits that affect your "mental health".









Throughout just over two minutes of video, Sara shares three key things that she takes worst about living in Germany: “There are many good things, but these little things are important and affect many people,” she writes in the text of the publication . Thus, it begins by commenting that No wonder so many people in Germany have depression for the reasons he gives, the first of them: time. “It’s cold, it’s raining all day, it’s not normal that you only have five minutes of sun a day…”, he comments. In his case, although he admits that the “mood” you have has a lot of influence, he only feels like crying, and he has to force himself to go for walks and leave the house even if there is only one “eleven months of winter and one of summer.”

The second negative thing about living in Germany, for her, is the difference in culture and the way people interact, well, compared to Spain, there it is very difficult for him to make friends. This is also influenced by the fact that there is very little natural light, since at three in the afternoon it becomes night when it is not summer and he states: «you don’t have time to live or anything, unless you get up at four in the morning.

Finally, the third issue that she is upset about, recognizing that it is something much more personal and cannot be extrapolated to everyone, is the issue of food for people with celiac disease, like her. «The food, since I have celiac disease, I handle it very badly.», he begins complaining. He says that he does find options in supermarkets but, when he wants to eat in bars or restaurants, the options are very few, especially if he compares it with Madrid: “It makes you want to cry,” he says.

«Don’t be like me, don’t come to another country for love without having thought a lot, especially if that country is not warm and is not the one you are used to. My dear Spain, how I miss you» he ends by saying, although he highlights that, at least, in Germany they do not lack work.