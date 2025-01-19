The Spanish tiktoker @martaregistradaknown for sharing her daily life in Australia, has received applause from social networks after reporting a curious work situation that occurred this week. In a video that has already accumulated more than 7,000 likes, the young woman explains that she discovered that her company had paid her ten times more than her usual salary by mistake.

«You know this announcement that was: am I paying more? Me, certainly not. What never happens has happened: the house has lost. When does it happen that you lose your house? Even when it comes back to you, it is because you have left money to the Treasury at zero cost,” he says in his usual sarcastic tone at the beginning of the video.

How did you find out about the error?

Afterwards, the user proceeds to explain how she realized the error. Usually in Australia you are paid weekly and, on this occasion, she expected to receive her salary for three and a half hours of work. However, upon checking his payroll, he discovered that he had been paid for 35 hours at $60 an hour, totaling $2,200. The surprise was huge: “It’s what a round-trip ticket to Spain with souvenirs included, half a car or practically two months’ rent is worth,” he points out.

Despite the temptation, @martaregistrada explains below that she decided it was best to inform her boss about the error. With his usual touch of humor, he wrote: “I didn’t know you knew that January 1st was my birthdaybut we have known each other very recently for you to be already giving me $2,200.” His grateful boss promised to resolve the situation the next day.









In the comments, different members of community by community have applauded the integrity of the user. «I greatly admire honesty and perhaps karma allows you to keep it, although most likely not. You’ll be fine, you’ll see.”was one of the most outstanding responses.