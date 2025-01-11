One of the most recurring phenomena on the internet are videos of travelers documenting their experiences and cultural surprises in other countries. These recordings, often shared on platforms such as TikTok, generate millions of views by showing curious details from other cultures. Among the most popular topics are culinary customs, with typical or affordable foods that arouse the interest of users around the world. In this context, a series of videos about a very inexpensive snack available in Morocco has gained notoriety on TikTok. This simple food has captured the attention of users from different countries, generating a great debate about its flavor, price and the particularities of its preparation. But what is really known about this sandwich that has conquered the networks? Standard Related News No Travel to Morocco and what you find when you arrive at the airport passport control is surprising: “The next four hours…” Patricia Marcos A traveler has shown in a video published on TikTok how the Marrakech airport has been found. The influencer Paula García, originally from Alicante and known on TikTok as @paulagarciamacia, has been one of the creators who decided to try the popular sandwich during a recent trip to Morocco. With more than 300,000 followers, Paula usually shares content related to her travels and gastronomic experiences, and on this occasion she did not miss the opportunity. «It’s very good. I recommend it»Upon arriving at the store, Paula was curious about the offer. As he explains in his video, the sandwiches were available in two sizes: the large one cost 1.50 euros and the small one cost 1.20 euros, a very affordable price compared to European standards. After the first bite, she admits that she is not very sure of the exact ingredients of the filling, but she rates it positively: “It is very good. I recommend it.” Paula’s video quickly went viral, accumulating more than 200,000 views and almost 11,000 likes in just a few days. As usually happens in these cases, hundreds of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication. Related news standard No A Spanish woman travels to Morocco and is left speechless with Zara’s prices in this country: “This is not worth it” MC standard No A Spanish woman goes to a supermarket in Morocco and thinks about the taste of the olive oil they sell: «Smell this…» Patricia Marcos «The best sandwiches are made in Tangier/Tetouan», «But just because you are going to Marrakech not to Morocco, just because I spent a few days in Huelva does not mean that I have traveled to all of Spain», «You I recommend visiting Tangier and try them, they are the best” or “Morocco is big and beautiful, you have to go to other cities and you will see, the food is very good throughout the country”, are some of the most notable comments.

