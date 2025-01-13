London It is one of the favorite European capitals for Spaniards to live. And the British city offers a wide range of job opportunitiesbeing, above all, an important financial and business center.

There are many Spaniards who decide to move to the capital of the United Kingdom in search of a promising future job or, simply, to live new life experiences. However, after a while they discover the negative aspects of the city.

This is what has happened to Rocio Vargasa young Spanish woman who lives in London. In a video published on his account TikTok (@itssrorooo), the content creator lists different aspects of life in the European capital that are not to her liking.

«London is super idealized»Rocío begins by saying, who explains that the dream of many people, like her, is to live in the British city. The young woman says that she started working as an Au Pair and had a “very good time”, but when you start a job with “great responsibility” you realize that the capital “is not at all what you imagine.”









Crime in London

One of the negative aspects that the young Spanish woman highlights is the difficulty of finding a cheap apartment in an area where “crime rate is low”. To do this, he explains, you would have to live in an area located in the west of the city, with the drawback that it is more expensive.

Even so, Rocío points out, there are areas of west London “where there is still crime, a little lower, but it is there.” Crime in this city, he emphasizes, is different from Spain: «Here the crimes are savage».

And the young woman defends that London is a city “dangerous”. «It’s not that you are going to return home from a quiet party, no, you you will return with fear», says Rocío, who recommends her followers to be careful with thefts: «Walking through the center with your cell phone in your hand, don’t even think about it because a hooded guy on a bicycle will pass by faster and take it out of your hands.»

Rocío also advises preparing “for anything that may happen” and “walking with a thousand eyes” in London. «And I’m not just talking about cell phone thefts, but also about attacks that can threaten your life».

In addition to crime, one of the main drawbacks of living in London, according to the young woman, is finding a apartment or room for rent. «Let’s say you are on an application and you want to see a flat because you are interested, the chances of them responding are 20%. Most of the time they will ignore you,” he explains.

The young Spanish woman highlights the rainy weather and long distances to the workplace as other negative aspects of living in London. Also the high prices: “Everything is expensive here, a coffee can cost you at least three pounds, in the center it can reach 4.50.”

Furthermore, he explains, in London a large amount of money is paid in taxes. Among them, that relating to television or garbage, which can reach up to “250 pounds a month.” Rocío also criticizes the Health of the city: “Here you go to the doctor because you have very bad pain and they are going to give you paracetamol and water and at most they are going to prescribe you naproxen.”

However, says the content creator, “it’s not all that bad either” in the European capital. «London also has good things, but in the long run the living here for a long time burns and it burns a lot,” he concludes.