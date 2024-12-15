The salary difference between Spain and other European countries It is very evident in some cases. This disparity is the result of different factors, such as the economic level of the country and the cost of living. In this way, a low salary in one nation may be enough to cover basic needs, but insufficient in another with higher expenses.

In this sense, one of the most representative cases is Swisswhere average salaries are significantly higher than in Spain, with a gross monthly income that can exceed 6,000 Swiss francs (approximately 6,200 euros), while in our country it is around 2,000 euros.

The high salaries in Switzerland make it considered one of the most coveted places to work. An example of this is Ana Marina Lassoa Spanish woman who is working in this European country as a cleaner and has explained in a video on her TikTok account (@anamarinalasso) what her salary is.

The young Spanish woman explains the situation in Switzerland with jobs like hers. «Cleaning, along with hospitality and construction, is one of those unskilled jobs People who come to Switzerland without knowing German we perform at some point,” he points out in the video.









Salary as a cleaner in Switzerland

Marina explains that there are three types of jobs as a cleaner in the Alpine country: cleaning factories, shops and of private houses, which is what she performs. “I like it. “It seems like a chill job to me,” he says.

Regarding salary, the young Spanish woman explains that she charges per service, that is, depending on the hours she spends cleaning the house. «For every hour I work I get paid 28 francs an hour. In this case, for example, I cleaned this house for four hours and they paid me 112 francs,” he says. That is, 120 euros (30 euros per hour).

The young Spanish woman is delighted with her job in Switzerland. “I like cleaning so it doesn’t seem like a difficult job for me to do,” he says. Furthermore, she is very satisfied with the salary and points out: «Yes, I earn more cleaning houses in Switzerland than an engineer in Spain».

In a second video, Marina tells what it is like the application process to work as a cleaner in the alpine country. «The first thing I recommend is that you do what I do. I’m not working in black, I’m hired by a company», he clarifies.

The young Spanish woman explains that it is necessary to contact the company through its website and apply by sending the resume. At this point, he recommends using the “Spanish picaresque” and include experience in history in similar jobs, even if it is not real.

«And you wait for them to call you. It took me a month, so don’t go with the stress and rush, in life you have to have patience. If you don’t have patience, have initiative and apply yourself to more than one cleaning job, of which there are many,” he ends by saying in the video.